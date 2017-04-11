Prosecutors file charges against Covina man accused of shooting at deputies while recording standoff live on Facebook

A 20-year-old man who shot at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies while recording the standoff live on Facebook was criminally charged Tuesday, according to prosecutors.

Sean Vasquez was charged with five counts of attempted murder and seven counts of assault with a firearm upon a peace officer, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Vasquez was arrested April 9 after a three-hour standoff with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies. According to authorities, deputies responded to a call of a man firing at passing cars about 9:50 a.m. in the 16700 block of East Cypress Street. Prosecutors alleged that Vasquez shot at the deputies, including two who were in a sheriff’s helicopter. No one was injured.

Vasquez ran and barricaded himself at a nearby home in the 4600 block of Roxburgh Avenue, the L.A. Sheriff’s Department said. During the standoff with deputies, Vasquez talked with sheriff’s officials and a crisis negotiating team.

Details later emerged that Vasquez was live streaming video on his Facebook account of the confrontation. Although the Facebook account appeared to have been removed Monday, local television news captured portions of the video.

The video shows Vasquez raising his arm and firing at deputies as they gave commands over a loudspeaker. In the video, Vasquez then cocks his gun, says, “Sorry, guys,” and fires another shot at the deputies.

A third shot could be heard as deputies yelled, “Let me see your hands.”

Vasquez appeared in the video to be loading or checking his ammunition before he fired off two more rounds at deputies.

Then Vasquez ran into a home and crouched inside.

Deputy District Atty. Robert Serna of the crimes against peace officers section is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Vasquez faces a possible maximum sentence of nearly 200 years to life in state prison.

Times staff writer Veronica Rocha contributed to this report

