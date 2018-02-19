Snow levels plunge as cold front slams Southern California

Snow levels plunged as a long-awaited cold snap moved into Southern California.
Temperatures on Sunday fell to the mid-60s but were expected to fall by about 10 degrees per day, bottoming out Tuesday, when temperatures in the mountains are expected to be in the 20s.
And on Monday, light rain and snow at elevations above 1,500 feet could create icy road conditions in mountain communities. Forecasters are predicting as much as half an inch of snow or rain.
The weather could especially complicate driving on the Grapevine, the summit of which sits at an elevation of 4,100 feet. Gusty winds could reach 50 mph in certain areas, accelerated by canyons, mountains and other steep terrain.
"When you have wet roads with freezing temperatures, icy roads in the mountains are a foregone conclusion in places like the Grapevine," said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard.
Those driving in mountain areas are advised to carry an emergency kit with a flashlight, food and water, extra clothes and blankets, and tire chains.
Forecasters also warned pet and animal owners to house their creatures inside. Highways 2, 14, 33, 154 and 166 could see delays or closures because of ice or strong winds.
A hard-freeze warning was issued for parts of the Central Coast.
