Pasadena ramps up security for Coldplay concert at Rose Bowl after Vegas massacre

Pasadena authorities are stepping up security for a Friday Coldplay concert at the Rose Bowl in the wake of Sunday’s mass killing at a Las Vegas country music festival.

About 60,000 people are expected to attend the show at the outdoor stadium.

“After Sunday’s events, we evaluated our operational plans and looked at our staffing levels and we’re ready and prepared for the concert,” said Pasadena Police Lt. Art Chute.

According to Chute, concertgoers will see additional bomb-sniffing dogs and special response teams at the venue.

Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 were injured after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers Sunday night.

“In light of recent events, there are no specific, credible threats related to the Coldplay concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium,” said Pasadena Police Chief Phillip L. Sanchez in a statement.

“The Pasadena Police Department will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners from state and federal agencies to evaluate threat levels and ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.”

Attendees should allow for more time to pass through security checkpoints, according to officials.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the opening act will begin at 6:45 p.m. However, officials are encouraging concertgoers to arrive no later than 5 p.m.

Chute had some advice for concertgoers who may feel nervous about attending an outdoor music event. “I would say to them pay attention to their exits, be well informed about what they should do if something were to happen, have a plan.”

And most important, “if they see something, say something.”

makeda.easter@latimes.com

@makedaeaster