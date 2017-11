A bicyclist who was fatally injured by a truck in Santa Ana has been identified by the Orange County coroner’s office.

Lien Ha, 87, of Santa Ana was riding his bicycle on a city street about 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 28 when he was hit by the truck, according to the coroner's office.

Ha was treated at the scene and taken to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, where he died about four hours later, according to the coroner.

It’s unclear whether authorities cited the truck driver.