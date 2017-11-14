Dentist kills himself in ruins of home burned in wine country fires

Authorities say a 70-year-old man apparently shot and killed himself amid the remains of his home that burned in last month’s Northern California firestorms.

The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reported Monday that Greg Mlynarczyk was a well-known dentist in Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said Mlynarczyk’s wife and an insurance adjuster found him dead Saturday at the house in the hard-hit Fountaingrove neighborhood.

His family and his office declined comment.

Mlynarczyk was a Nevada native who went to college at the University of Oregon and dental school at the University of Southern California.

He was a member of a group of horse riders called the Sonoma County Trailblazers. His website says he enjoyed the “camaraderie of this group on the trail ride or at the hog feed.”