Man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in Pico Rivera

A man was fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Pico Rivera on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Greenglade Avenue at 4:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. No deputies were injured and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
According to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, the deputies were responding to a call involving a 50-year-old man with mental health issues who was allegedly attacking family members with scissors.
