SUV crashes into L.A. children's museum after driver is fatally shot

An SUV crashed into the Discovery Cube in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon after the driver was fatally shot, police said.

Authorities are looking for the shooter, who opened fire from a white truck and fled on Glenoaks Boulevard, said Officer Sal Ramirez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

The wounded driver, a 25-year-old man, crashed into the children’s museum and died at the scene. No one else was injured.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. at 11800 Foothill Boulevard in the Sylmar neighborhood.

