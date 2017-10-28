Newsletters
Essential California: The devastation from Northern California's firestorms comes into grim focus
Pot dispensary security guard shoots at robbers in South Los Angeles, police say

Joel Rubin
A security guard at a South Los Angeles marijuana dispensary opened fire on a group of robbers Saturday night, sending one man to the hospital, police said.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a pot shop near the corner of West Slauson Avenue and South Figueroa Street, said LAPD Sgt. Thomas Bojorquez.

Several men trying to rob the place were confronted by a security guard, who shot one in the leg, according to Bojorquez. The injured man was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition, the officer said. The other men fled. It’s not clear how many there were.

Investigators were still investigating the details of what happened Saturday, night and no arrests had been made. The man in the hospital was being detained as the investigation continued, Bojorquez said.

