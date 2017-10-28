Pot dispensary security guard shoots at robbers in South Los Angeles, police say

A security guard at a South Los Angeles marijuana dispensary opened fire on a group of robbers Saturday night, sending one man to the hospital, police said.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a pot shop near the corner of West Slauson Avenue and South Figueroa Street, said LAPD Sgt. Thomas Bojorquez.

Several men trying to rob the place were confronted by a security guard, who shot one in the leg, according to Bojorquez. The injured man was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition, the officer said. The other men fled. It’s not clear how many there were.

Investigators were still investigating the details of what happened Saturday, night and no arrests had been made. The man in the hospital was being detained as the investigation continued, Bojorquez said.

CAPTION President Trump has raised expectations about the GOP's timetable for tax reform. The Northern California wildfires will likely leave scars in the minds of survivors. Over 300 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. President Trump has raised expectations about the GOP's timetable for tax reform. The Northern California wildfires will likely leave scars in the minds of survivors. Over 300 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. CAPTION President Trump has raised expectations about the GOP's timetable for tax reform. The Northern California wildfires will likely leave scars in the minds of survivors. Over 300 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. President Trump has raised expectations about the GOP's timetable for tax reform. The Northern California wildfires will likely leave scars in the minds of survivors. Over 300 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. CAPTION MLB Commisioner Rob Manfred announces Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel will be suspended for the first five games of the 2018 season for his actions in Game 3 of the World Series. MLB Commisioner Rob Manfred announces Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel will be suspended for the first five games of the 2018 season for his actions in Game 3 of the World Series. CAPTION Las Vegas had had to carefully consider how it markets itself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The federal government has released nearly 3,000 documents about President Kennedy's assassination. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has put organizations like SAG-AFTRA in the spotlight. A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. Las Vegas had had to carefully consider how it markets itself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The federal government has released nearly 3,000 documents about President Kennedy's assassination. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has put organizations like SAG-AFTRA in the spotlight. A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib CAPTION The Astros came back against the Dodgers to tie the World Series at a game apiece. What did Harvey Weinstein’s company know about his alleged history of mistreating women? Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. The Interior Department will continue to work with California on its $17-billion water project. The Astros came back against the Dodgers to tie the World Series at a game apiece. What did Harvey Weinstein’s company know about his alleged history of mistreating women? Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. The Interior Department will continue to work with California on its $17-billion water project.

joel.rubin@latimes.com

Follow @joelrubin on Twitter