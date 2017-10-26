CALIFORNIA
Fan in Dodgers jersey who jumped into Astros bullpen arrested

A man who hopped over a railing and into the Houston Astros bullpen tonight during Game 2 of the World Series was arrested, police said.

Video of the incident posted on the internet shows the man, who is sporting a Dodgers jersey and backward cap, jump out of the stands and into the bullpen during the 10th inning.

He was immediately grabbed by security, who took him to the ground. The man was later arrested for field intrusion during the game, according to Officer Sal Ramirez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

No further details were released.

