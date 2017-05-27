Woman who kicked German shepherd sentenced to jail time, banned from owning pets

A Laguna Beach woman has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after kicking a 9-month-old German shepherd.

Amber Castillo, 39, pleaded guilty May 16 in Orange County Superior Court to two counts of animal cruelty and was sentenced to 34 days in jail and three years’ probation, according to Laguna Beach police.

As part of her probation, Castillo is prohibited from owning, possessing, caring for or living with live animals.

According to police, authorities in March began investigating Castillo in connection with reports that she kicked the dog, named Sarge, near the city’s Alternative Sleeping Location.

Castillo told police she owned a dog training business called Customized Dog Training and Service Animals. Police said she was prohibited from doing so in connection with a 2013 animal-cruelty case.