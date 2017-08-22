Earthquake: Magnitude 3.2 quake strikes near Palm Springs

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported early Tuesday morning west of Palm Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:12 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 9.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was nine miles from Desert Hot Springs, 11 miles from Palm Springs and 12 miles from Banning.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.

ALSO

A 9-year-old boy may have been abducted after his mother was shot and killed in Santa Maria

Fliers featuring swastika and 'hate message' found in Alameda neighborhood, police say

Palmdale couple sentenced to life in prison for toddler's beating death