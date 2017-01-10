Earthquake: Magnitude 3.3 quake strikes near Rio Dell, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning 13 miles from Rio Dell, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:23 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 18.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 20 miles from Fortuna, 34 miles from Eureka, and 36 miles from Bayside.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

