Dozens of small earthquakes hit Imperial Valley

Dozens of small earthquakes hit the Imperial Valley area Saturday, the largest measuring magnitude 3.7.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes occurred in the Brawley area. There were no reports of damage, but the small temblors were felt in the area.

Swarms of small quakes are not uncommon in the border region.

In the past 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.