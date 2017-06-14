Earthquake: 2.7 quake strikes near Avalon

A shallow magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon 18 miles from the Santa Catalina Island city of Avalon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:19 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 18 miles from Newport Beach, 18 miles from Laguna Beach, 21 miles from Costa Mesa and 48 miles from the Los Angeles Civic Center.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

