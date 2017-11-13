Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Capetown

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon three miles from Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:30 p.m. PST at a depth of 10.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles from Fortuna, 22 miles from Eureka, and 27 miles from Bayside.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.