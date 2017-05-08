Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Chilcoot-Vinton, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon 16 miles from Chilcoot-Vinton, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:42 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 17 miles from Zenobia, NV, 18 miles from Sutcliffe, NV and 31 miles from Reno, NV.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

