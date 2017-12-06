Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Coso

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning seven miles from Coso, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:44 a.m. PST near the surface.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 27 miles from Ridgecrest.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

