Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Gilroy

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Friday morning four miles from Gilroy, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:13 a.m. PDT at a depth of 3.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Watsonville, 10 miles from Morgan Hil and 14 miles from Prunedale..

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

