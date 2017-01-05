Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Hawthorne, Nev.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Thursday evening 16 miles from Hawthorne, Nev., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:14 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 55 miles from Gardnerville Ranchos, Nev., 68 miles from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., 69 miles from Carson City, Nev. and 83 miles from Fernley, Nev.

In the past 10 days, there have been 25 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

