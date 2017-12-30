Earthquake: Magnitude 3.0 quake strikes near Paicines, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday morning five miles from Paicines, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:48 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 15 miles from Hollister, 16 miles from Soledad and 20 miles from Salinas.

In the past 10 days, there have been six earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.