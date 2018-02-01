Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Aguanga

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Thursday morning four miles from Aguanga, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:56 a.m. PST at a depth of 1.9 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 19 miles from East Hemet and 20 miles from Temecula.
In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
