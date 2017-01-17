3.1 earthquake strikes near Mammoth Lakes

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Tuesday evening 14 miles from Mammoth Lakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:53 p.m. at a depth of 2.5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 67 miles from Clovis, Calif., 67 miles from Sanger, Calif. and 70 miles from Reedley, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

