Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Big Bear City

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Saturday morning two miles from Doble, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:15 a.m. Pacific time.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was three miles from Big Bear City, 20 miles from Lake Arrowhead and 22 miles from Yucaipa.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

