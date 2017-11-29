Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Nashmead

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning three miles from Nashmead, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:42 a.m. PST at a depth of 3.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 46 miles from Ukiah, 65 miles from Fortuna and 70 miles from Red Bluff.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

