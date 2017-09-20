Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near San Juan Bautista, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning 1 mile from San Juan Bautista, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:54 a.m. PDT at a depth of 2.5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Hollister, Calif., and 11 miles from Salinas.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.