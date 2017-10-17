Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Santa Ysabel

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning two miles from Santa Ysabel, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:05 a.m. PDT near the surface.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 miles from Ramona and 21 miles from Alpine.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

