Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Malibu

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning five miles from Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:58 a.m. PST at a depth of 8.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 miles from 13 miles from Agoura Hills and 14 miles from Thousand Oaks.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

