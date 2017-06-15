Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Eureka, Calif.

A shallow, magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Thursday evening 13 miles from Petrolia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:00 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 15.5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 14 miles from Ferndale, 20 miles from Rio Dell and 29 miles from Eureka.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

