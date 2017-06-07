Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Cabazon

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning three miles from Cabazon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:12 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 9.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was seven miles from Banning, 10 miles from Beaumont, 16 miles from Palm Springs and 79 miles from San Diego.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

