Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Olancha

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Thursday morning 10 miles from Olancha, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:22 a.m. PDT at a depth of 0.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 11 miles from Coso Junction, 14 miles from Cartago, and 31 miles from Lone Pine.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.