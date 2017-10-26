Magnitude 3.5 quake strikes near Catalina Island

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon 12 miles from Avalon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:18 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of five miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 16 miles from Huntington Beach, 17 miles from Newport Beach and 19 miles from Costa Mesa.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

