Earthquake: 3.5 temblor strikes near Cloverdale

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Monday morning seven miles from Cloverdale, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:21 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.2 mile.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles from Kelseyville, 11 miles from Lakeport, 20 miles from Ukiah and 84 miles from San Francisco City Hall.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

