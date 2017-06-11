Earthquake: 3.6 quake strikes near Westhaven-Moonstone, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered at Westhaven-Moonstone, Calif., was recorded Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:19 a.m. PDT at a depth of 12.4 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was three miles from Trinidad, Calif., six miles from McKinleyville, Calif., and 18 miles from Eureka, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.