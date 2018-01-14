Earthquake: 3.8 quake strikes near Ash Hill in San Bernardino County

A shallow magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Sunday morning seven miles from Ash Hill in San Bernardino County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:56 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 2.5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 46 miles from Twentynine Palms, 52 miles from Yucca Valley and 54 miles from Barstow.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

