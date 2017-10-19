Earthquake: 3.8 quake strikes near San Benito

A shallow magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Thursday morning three miles from San Benito, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:45 a.m. PDT at a depth of 5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 15 miles from Greenfield and Soledad, and 18 miles from King City.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

