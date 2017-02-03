Earthquake: Two minor quakes strike near Redway

A shallow magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Friday morning 12 miles from Redway, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:13 a.m. PST at a depth of 19.3 miles.

It was followed at 8:18 a.m. by a magnitude 3.0 earthquake at a depth of 17.4 miles, the USGS reported.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the first quake was 36 miles from Fortuna, 46 miles from Bayside and 47 miles from Eureka.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

