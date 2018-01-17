Earthquake: 4.1 quake strikes north of Santa Rosa, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Wednesday evening two miles from Castle Rock Springs, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:55 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 miles from Clearlake, 14 miles from Healdsburg, 17 miles from Windsor, 24 miles from Santa Rosa and 69 miles from Sacramento.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

