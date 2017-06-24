Earthquake: 4.2 quake strikes near Petrolia, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon two miles from Petrolia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:22 p.m. PDT at a depth of 5.0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 17 miles from Rio Dell, Calif., 20 miles from Ferndale, Calif., and 35 miles from Eureka, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

