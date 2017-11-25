Authorities investigating 'suspicious' fire at East L.A. residence where man's body found

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at an East Los Angeles residence where a man was found dead inside.
Firefighters responded to the blaze, which the department described as “suspicious in nature,” in the 600 block of Fetterly Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies from the Transit Services Bureau had noticed smoke in the neighborhood and called county firefighters for help, authorities said.
Once the fire was extinguished, they said, the body was found.
The victim, who has not been identified, was described only as an older Latino male. The cause of death has not been determined, according to Los Angeles County coroner records.
Homicide detectives are investigating the fire and death along with arson investigators, sheriff’s department officials said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or submit a tip online at http://lacrimestoppers.org.
