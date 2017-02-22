Car crashes into La Puente bedroom where children are sleeping

A driver crashed a car into a La Puente bedroom where two children were sleeping and then ran away from the house early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

No one was injured.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Duff Avenue, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. Sgt. James Beamon.

There have been no arrests and Beamon could not provide a description of the car or the driver, but authorities are still investigating, he said.

