L.A. Unified teachers to join other workers in one-day strike

A one-day strike by L.A. Unified support staff could shut down schools May 15 if tensions don't ease before then.
United Teachers Los Angeles has announced that teachers plan to join a sympathy strike but said not all teachers at all schools would participate.
Local 99 of Service Employees International, which represents most nonteaching employees, spread the word of its strike Sunday.
UTLA said it would ask its members to respect that union's picket lines.
"The strike will be carried out at dozens of work sites and schools across the city, and UTLA is calling on its members to withhold service for the entire day on May 15 at work sites at which there is a Local 99 picket line," said UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl.
Even at schools where teachers do show up to work, it's not clear how the district will manage the absence of cafeteria workers, bus drivers, teaching aides and custodians.
Local 99 has accused the district of unfair practices during ongoing contract negotiations, charges that the district has denied.