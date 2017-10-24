L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez pleads not guilty to campaign charges

Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that he illegally reimbursed 25 donors to his successful 2015 campaign.

Rodriguez, 46, is charged with three felony and 25 misdemeanor counts related to the alleged scheme. If convicted, he faces up to four years and four months in jail.

Prosecutors accuse him of giving $24,250 to his own campaign while illegally representing that the donations had been made by more than two dozen friends and family members, including 13 who worked for his charter school organization.

The donations were made in their names and he allegedly used his own money to pay them back. He faces felony charges of conspiracy, perjury, and procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, as well as the misdemeanor counts — one for each of the 25 donors he is accused of illegally reimbursing.

The charges grew out of an investigation by the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission.

After appearing in court Tuesday morning, Rodriguez had another appointment: a 1 p.m. school board meeting.

He resigned as school board president in September in the wake of the charges, but kept his seat on the seven-member body. He remains a key vote in a four-member bloc that was elected with substantial funding from charter school advocates.

The court date conflicted with a 10 a.m. board session, whose topics included employee contract negotiations and a briefing from the school system’s inspector general.

That briefing was likely to include mention of a problem for Rodriguez that emerged last week. The charter school network that he co-founded alleged that Rodriguez had a possible conflict of interest when he authorized $285,000 in payments in 2014, the year before he joined the Board of Education.

Most of that money went from the charter group, Partnerships to Uplift Communities, to a nonprofit that Rodriguez ran. The nonprofit, Partners to Develop Futures, had been set up to develop minority-led charter schools and train minority educators for leadership roles.

An attorney representing the charter group said he has so far found little or no evidence that PUC schools received a benefit for these payments.

PUC alerted the L.A. Unified School District, which has oversight responsibilities for charter schools, and filed a conflict-of-interest complaint with the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission.

The FPPC said it will not consider opening an investigation until the criminal case is resolved.

Rodriguez has declined to comment on either the criminal charges or the conflict allegations.

When he was charged on Sept. 13, his attorney, David Nixon, said the charges overblown and suggested that his client would be able to work through his legal problems.

“As I understand it, candidates fund their campaigns often,” Nixon said. “I think it’s a question of simply the details, the nuances, concerning how that takes place.”

One reason campaign money laundering is illegal, according to the ethics commission, is that it “deprives the public of information about the true source of a candidate’s financial support.”

howard.blume@latimes.com

Twitter: @howardblume