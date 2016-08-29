Essential California: Black Lives Matter gets cool reception from some black churches

Good morning. It is Monday, Aug. 29. Steven Gerrard of the L.A. Galaxy just had his first In-N-Out burger. How was it? “Life changing.” Here's what else is happening in the Golden State:

For decades, African American churches have played a central role in Los Angeles’ civil rights fights, but many preachers have been slow to embrace Black Lives Matter. And the movement’s members have turned to street protests and social media rather than the pulpit to communicate their message. “The black church, or at least the faith-based community, has not embraced Black Lives Matter because it doesn’t seem to have that central direction where people of responsibility can make the decisions and 99% can follow that,” said Pastor J. Edgar Boyd of First AME. Los Angeles Times

L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey has received more than $10,000 worth of gifts over the last four years from criminal defense attorneys, police unions, prosecutors and business owners, state records show. Lacey declined to comment, but the gifts raise questions of impartiality. Public officials “have extraordinary power to destroy people’s lives. And you want them to act in a disinterested way, not with an eye toward profiting,” said Bruce Green, director of the Louis Stein Center for Law and Ethics at Fordham Law School. Los Angeles Times

The Bakersfield Blaze is going out of business. There’s a lot of affection for the quirky baseball stadium there, but the team has ranked last in Class A California League attendance for the last 10 years. “To have baseball there that long and then to take it away, what is the city left with?” said Dodgers pitcher Jesse Chavez, who played there in 2005. Los Angeles Times

False alarm: Reports of an active shooter sent passengers at multiple Los Angeles International Airport terminals into a panic Sunday night, but authorities confirmed that those reports were false. Flight operations on two runways stopped temporarily because passengers ran onto the restricted airfield. Los Angeles Times

Singer passes: Juan Gabriel, an icon in the Latin music world, died Sunday at the age of 66. "He has passed on to become part of eternity and has left us his legacy through Juan Gabriel, the character created by him for all the music that has been sung and performed all around the world,” according to a statement from his office. Los Angeles Times

What a dump: “Torture.” That’s how San Fernando Valley residents are describing the smell coming from the Sunshine Canyon Landfill. Those comments came Saturday during a South Coast Air Quality Management District hearing on controlling the odor from the dump. “As a result of the odors emanating from the landfill, a considerable number of persons living in the community and attending [its] elementary school have been forced to remain indoors,” said Nick Sanchez, an attorney for the SCAQMD. Daily News

Honoring a legend: Vin Scully is about to begin his final month of broadcasting for the Dodgers, a job he began in 1950. Players, coaches, managers and umpires are paying their respects to the man who has such love and affection for the game. “When you think of the Dodgers, you don’t just think about all the greats that played for the Dodgers, you think of Vin Scully as well,” said Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals. New York Times

Campaign donations: Donald Trump will be in the Bay Area today for political fundraisers. The GOP presidential nominee will be in Napa Valley and then at an undisclosed location on the Peninsula for a $25,000-a-person event. He’ll be in Tulare County on Tuesday. SFist

Latino voters: Dozens of Latino supporters for Trump rallied in Anaheim on Sunday. “He speaks the language of the heart. He can reach people who have been disenfranchised,” said Marco Gutierrez, a co-founder of Latinos for Trump. Los Angeles Times

Pot futures: Will Latino voters support the legalization of marijuana in California? And if Proposition 64 passes, will people of color share in the new riches? Columnist Robin Abcarian explores the issue. Los Angeles Times