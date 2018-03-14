Essential California: Trump keeps up his feud with the 'resistance'

President Trump finally made it to California but had few nice things to say about the state. He castigated California's Democratic state government, saying that Gov. Jerry Brown is "doing a terrible job running the state." The attention Trump wanted to bring to his signature issue, the border wall and related immigration crackdowns, was overshadowed by his abrupt firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. But Trump still had plenty of time to keep up his feud with the "resistance." Los Angeles Times