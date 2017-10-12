Billboard company owner faces $15,000 fine over political donations

A billboard company owner is facing a $15,000 fine for violating rules that limit how much donors can give to politicians in Los Angeles.

Attorney Joseph Kouba made campaign donations to Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Jose Huizar — and also gave to officeholder committees for Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Paul Krekorian — between 2013 and 2015.

During the same period, Kouba directed Summit Media, a billboard company in which he holds 50% ownership interest, to donate to those same candidates and officials, according to a city report.

If someone owns a company, its political contributions are tallied up along with any personal donations during each election cycle, according to city rules. The total amount given by Kouba and Summit Media exceeded the legal limits on political contributions by $2,600, city investigators found.

The attorney could have faced a maximum penalty of $20,000. Los Angeles City Ethics Commission staff recommended a somewhat lower fine, noting that Kouba had cooperated with investigators.

However, “the violations are serious and they indicate a pattern of activity,” commission staff wrote. They noted that Kouba had been fined $1,000 eight years ago for putting up political ads without including a legally required disclaimer.

Kouba, who has signed an agreement to pay the fine, declined to comment Thursday. The ethics commission is scheduled to consider the proposed penalty next week.

Because it isn’t always clear who owns a particular business entity, it can be difficult to tell exactly who is financially backing candidates — and whether donors are adhering to campaign finance rules.

The contributions that led to the proposed penalty for Kouba are just the latest example of a local donor exceeding restrictions by contributing money through businesses that they own or control.

Earlier this year, the ethics commission imposed a $17,000 fine on real estate investor Leeor Maciborski, who wrote checks through more than a dozen different companies to help elect Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.

The Times previously cited those donations, which came from limited liability companies, as an example of how hard it is to tell who is behind campaign contributions made by businesses. City investigators were able to determine the connections between the companies after Maciborski handed over operating agreements.

CAPTION Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. An astounding number of women have shared stories of alleged sexual misconduct by producer Harvey Weinstein. A USC administrator has left his post in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues. President Trump has nominated Kirstjen Nielsen, a top aide to Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, to head the Department of Homeland Security. Credits: Associated Press, Travis Geske, Getty, KTLA Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. An astounding number of women have shared stories of alleged sexual misconduct by producer Harvey Weinstein. A USC administrator has left his post in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues. President Trump has nominated Kirstjen Nielsen, a top aide to Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, to head the Department of Homeland Security. Credits: Associated Press, Travis Geske, Getty, KTLA CAPTION Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. An astounding number of women have shared stories of alleged sexual misconduct by producer Harvey Weinstein. A USC administrator has left his post in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues. President Trump has nominated Kirstjen Nielsen, a top aide to Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, to head the Department of Homeland Security. Credits: Associated Press, Travis Geske, Getty, KTLA Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. An astounding number of women have shared stories of alleged sexual misconduct by producer Harvey Weinstein. A USC administrator has left his post in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues. President Trump has nominated Kirstjen Nielsen, a top aide to Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, to head the Department of Homeland Security. Credits: Associated Press, Travis Geske, Getty, KTLA CAPTION Over 160,000 acres have been destroyed in northern California fires. Over 160,000 acres have been destroyed in northern California fires. CAPTION The death toll from the Northern California fires has reached 17. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. Harvey Weinstein is facing more sexual assault and harassment allegations. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. The death toll from the Northern California fires has reached 17. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. Harvey Weinstein is facing more sexual assault and harassment allegations. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. CAPTION A Northern California firestorm is one of the worst in state history, officials say. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. The Los Angeles Times has named a new editor in chief. A Northern California firestorm is one of the worst in state history, officials say. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. The Los Angeles Times has named a new editor in chief. CAPTION A wind-fed wildfire surged over the Anaheim Hills on Monday, burning several homes and forcing thousands to evacuate as fire crews struggled to battle the rapidly growing blaze. A wind-fed wildfire surged over the Anaheim Hills on Monday, burning several homes and forcing thousands to evacuate as fire crews struggled to battle the rapidly growing blaze.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesEmily