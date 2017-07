A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the coast of the Eureka area Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The moderate temblor hit around 5 p.m. and was felt across the Humboldt Bay region. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 50 miles from Eureka, the USGS said.

Officials said a tsunami was not expected.