Court hearing focuses on speedy family reunification

The Trump administration has been under increasing pressure to speed up the process following allegations that three youngsters were sexually abused while in U.S. custody. The government of El Salvador said the three, ages 12 to 17, were victimized at shelters in Arizona. Most of the 2,600 children who were separated from their parents last spring before the administration agreed to stop the practice have been reunited, but hundreds remain apart more than a month after a deadline set by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego.