Brush fire ignites in Sunland-Tujunga area

A brush fire broke out Thursday evening in the Sunland-Tujunga area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No evacuations have been ordered.
The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. near the Oro Vista Park at Big Tujunga Canyon Road and Oro Vista Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It has grown to four acres but no structures are immediately threatened.
Helicopters were on scene making water drops. Firefighters were also being aided by cooler temperatures and a lack of winds, which in past weeks had helped fan the destructive Thomas, Creek and Lilac fires.
Aerial footage showed large flames burning along the canyons, not far from many hillside homes and from where the Creek fire had recently burned.
Amy Bastman, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said more than 130 LAFD firefighters were battling the blaze, as well as personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service.
Initially, the fire did pose some danger to homes sitting north and northeast of the fire, just above Big Tujunga Canyon Road, but firefighters were in place to protect homes.
Bastman said arson investigators are on the scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
For more Southern California news, follow @latvives on Twitter.
UPDATES:
9:35 p.m.: This article was updated with comments from a fire official.
This article was originally published at 8:50 p.m.