Case manager who worked with abused foster youths accused of raping teenager; authorities seek other victims

Orange County prosecutors sought public help on Thursday in finding potential victims of a former case manager for a group that provides legal services to abused or neglected foster youths charged with the statutory rape of a teenage girl.

Morris Leroi Brinker, 31, of Corona, is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl, whose case he was assigned, while the two were in a parking lot in Brea on June 29, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

Brinker was working as a case manager at the time with the Children's Law Center of California.

He was initially put on administrative leave when the allegations surfaced in July and was fired two weeks later, said Leslie Heimov, executive director of the Children's Law Center.

“We were shocked to learn of the serious allegations against Mr. Brinker,'' Heimov said. “He was placed on administrative leave as soon as we became aware of the allegations [on July 3]. His employment was terminated on July 21, 2017.''

Brinker was charged in July with unlawful sexual intercourse and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime and bribery of a witness, stemming from allegations he tried to get the girl to recant. He is due in court for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 3. Brinker's attorney, Mark Werksman, was not immediately available for comment.

Brinker has a previous conviction for second-degree robbery and shooting at a residence in San Bernardino in 2005, according to prosecutors, and could face up to 14 years and eight months in prison if convicted in the current case. Anyone with relevant information for investigators is asked to call Brea police at (714) 671-4438.