Ghost Ship operator faces arraignment in Oakland

Ghost Ship operator Derick Almena on Thursday faces the Oakland prosecutors charging him with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 36 people who died in his cluttered and unorthodox warehouse nightclub and ad hoc rental units.

His morning arraignment is set before Alameda County Superior Court Judge Thomas Nixon, while a business associate still waits in jail in Los Angeles County, awaiting transfer north to face the same charges.

The squat two-story warehouse in Oakland’s Fruitvale district that Almena dubbed the Ghost Ship operated as a rogue art collective and underground venue for music performances, and an illegal home for some dozen itinerant tenants.

Thirty-six people died inside on Dec. 2 when a fire started during a band performance, the worst fire fatality in the nation in more than a decade. No cause has been determined, but former tenants and firefighters described do-it-yourself wiring and an internal maze of structures and junk and haphazard wood stairs that invited fire and would have made escape difficult.

Oakland prosecutors allege Almena and his partner, tattoo artist/musician Max Harris, made the danger all the worse by closing off a standard back staircase the night of the fire.

Almena and his wife moved their family for the night to the quiet of a local motel. They had recently regained custody of their three children after complaints the warehouse created an unhealthy environment, including an erotic New Year’s party after which condoms were found.

Almena sought refuge from the public outrage over the fire in the nearby Lake County community of Upper Lake. The East Bay Times quoted neighbors as saying Almena, who often freelanced as a set builder, had begun to collect odd pieces of furniture on his rented porch and yard, as well as making alterations to the fence.

Harris, who moved to Los Angeles after the fire to continue to produce electronic music, is charged with the same 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. He was arrested in Los Angeles and taken to the county jail, where he awaits transfer to Oakland for his own arraignment.

Both men are being held on $1.08 million bail.

Almena is represented by one of California’s most flamboyant criminal defense attorneys, Tony Serra, whose client roster also included San Francisco Chinatown’s convicted racketeer Raymond “Shrimp Boy” Chow. Serra has summoned press to his offices Friday to lay out Almena’s defense, and promised an appearance of Almena’s wife, Micah Allison.

Legal experts disagree over whether the lack of a determination of what caused the fire will hamper the criminal case. Oakland prosecutors contend it is enough to show Almena and Harris willfully created conditions that invited such disaster, even complaining to the building owner of overloaded electric circuits.

The building owner, Chor Ng, has not been charged in the case. Other tenants of the building have told The Times that the power system was faulty, sometimes causing light fixtures to burst in a shower of sparks.

Lawyers representing families of the fire victims allege in civil lawsuits that Oakland is complicit in the deaths, a viewpoint Almena’s defense team shares.

City inspection records reviewed by The Times show Oakland inspectors repeatedly cited the owner of the Ghost Ship for sidewalk clutter and graffiti but failed to address its use as a club or dwelling.

Those files show the city inspectors similarly turned a blind eye to other illegal warehouse conversions, some for decades, and acted only after events forced safety hazards into public view.

Inspectors frequently cited building owners for blight violations — graffiti on walls and fences, tall weeds, or piles of trash. They returned often to ensure those exterior nuisances were corrected and if not, levied liens against building owners to collect inspection fees. But even when the city received reports of illegal warehouse conversions, cases routinely were closed without action because inspectors did not gain physical entry inside the buildings.

